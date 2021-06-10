LETTER: Dase wants to 'just do my job'

We get so many friends and family members who stand for us in our difficult times. We need to thank them for their contribution to our life. This way we can make a better relationship with them. It lets them know and understand that you care about their presence in our life.

And that’s why I am sharing this message of thank you to those people for helping me through some difficult times. Many have heard me say often “just let me do my job.” I came to Decatur to increase positive outcomes for all students and adults. That is my job. As a result of providing high-quality service to Decatur Public Schools and the community of Decatur, the other byproducts of success will come, which includes but is not limited to increased student achievement and building the capacity of staff.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

The past two years of my life have been like no other, which is a good thing because I have experienced growth with obstacles that life throws your way like losing my father in the physical, discrimination, intentional sabotage, personal attacks on my character and the impact of silent individuals. I’m not from Decatur but that should not matter if I am willing to give my all for the benefit of Decatur.

I have been committed to the advancement of all children my entire career and a change in location will not ever change that commitment. Regardless of title, I am here to move this district forward by doing right by students, adults and all stakeholders of Decatur.

Overall, thank you for your support. It has not gone unnoticed. Now that the decision has been made, hopefully, I can finally “just do my job” with more peace. May this message reach you in great health and wellness.

Jeff Dase, Decatur

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0