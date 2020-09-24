LETTER: Davis driven to do right thing

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“How do you identify?” is a question I’ve asked myself this year. When it seems the world is demanding we identify by skin color or sexual preference, I would rather identify as a person who wants opportunities for all people to succeed:

• Jobs that have purpose Creating needed products, services, and ideas while allowing people to provide for their families’

• Quality, affordable healthcare that is directed by doctors not insurance companies;

• Safe and modern telecommunications, roads, rail, airports, and rivers to enable commerce and our freedom to travel;

• Reliable, efficient and high quality care for veterans;

• Research at our universities that will help us grow more food, provide healthy lifestyles and develop technologies to help our country continue to LEAD in innovation and productivity.

These fundamentals are too easily taken for granted. We have a member of Congress in Rodney Davis who could also be taken for granted because he is so accessible. He actively listens.

He offers more than placations or catch phrases and rises above name calling.