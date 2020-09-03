LETTER: Davis has a proven track record

When looking at the candidates for the 13th congressional district, we have two options, Congressman Rodney Davis and Betsy Dirksen Londrigan. I will be voting for Rodney Davis, he has a proven track record of bipartisanship and has worked hard for his constituents.

One example of his bipartisanship was when he co-authored a bill with Democrat Tulsi Gabbard introducing The Nurse Workforce Protection Act. You just don’t see bipartisanship like that in American politics anymore. I believe a vote for Rodney is a vote for a better future for Americans.