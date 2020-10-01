LETTER: Davis in lock step with President Trump

Betsy Dirksen Londrigan or Rodney Davis? Rodney Davis is in favor of the Trump tariffs, which hurt farmers and increase costs for all Americans, since Americans pay for these tariffs, not other countries.

Davis is silent about Trump's feeble lack of action in handling the Covid-19 pandemic. Davis has consistently voted against the Affordable Care Act, with no real health care alternatives offered

He feels Trump is above the law, voted against impeachment, felt that suppressing evidence and witnesses was okay.

Davis votes with Trump, 92% of time, more than even most Republicans. He is in Trump’s back pocket. Davis will swear and kick and beg us that he's not a radical Republican man, but he votes with Trump every chance he can.

Vote for progress, please vote for Betsy Dirksen Londrigan, not the regressive far-right Rodney Davis.

Curt Johnson, Bloomington

