LETTER: Davis is partisan, ineffective

While Rodney Davis runs television and social media ads claiming to be a politician who works across the political aisle achieving results, it simply isn’t true. Davis is a partisan, ineffective representative.

The facts show HR 19, which Davis supports, was cosponsored by 145 Republicans and 0 Democrats. His ads tout it as a solution to high drug prices and cures for diseases. The resolution does nothing to lower any drug price, and has been given a 4% chance of becoming law. The American Action Network is spending $350,000 in ads in our district to promote HR 19. AAN has received millions of dollars from the pharmaceutical industry. (Issueone.org./dark-money-groups-american-action-network)

Davis touts his sponsorship of HR 7647. It is a resolution to delay a ruling from the Trump HHS that allows health insurers to increase the amounts paid for prescription drugs by insured patients by way of deductibles and maximum co-pays. It does nothing to change the ruling. It has been given a 1% chance of being enacted into law.

Davis has voted the way Trump wanted him to voting against the following: $1.5 trillion infrastructure bill; expanding Affordable Care Act; $3 trillion response to pandemic; banning flavored tobacco products, and allowing the federal government to negotiate lower prescription drug prices. (Gov.Track.us)