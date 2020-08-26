LETTER: Davis is partisan, ineffective

While Rodney Davis runs television and social media ads claiming to be a politician who works across the political aisle achieving results, it simply isn’t true. Davis is a partisan, ineffective representative.
The facts show HR 19, which Davis supports, was cosponsored by 145 Republicans and 0 Democrats. His ads tout it as a solution to high drug prices and cures for diseases. The resolution does nothing to lower any drug price, and has been given a 4% chance of becoming law. The American Action Network is spending $350,000 in ads in our district to promote HR 19. AAN has received millions of dollars from the pharmaceutical industry. (Issueone.org./dark-money-groups-american-action-network)
Davis touts his sponsorship of HR 7647. It is a resolution to delay a ruling from the Trump HHS that allows health insurers to increase the amounts paid for prescription drugs by insured patients by way of deductibles and maximum co-pays. It does nothing to change the ruling. It has been given a 1% chance of being enacted into law.
Davis has voted the way Trump wanted him to voting against the following: $1.5 trillion infrastructure bill; expanding Affordable Care Act; $3 trillion response to pandemic; banning flavored tobacco products, and allowing the federal government to negotiate lower prescription drug prices. (Gov.Track.us)
Davis failed the political courage test designed to expose politicians who do not provide voters with their positions on key issues. (justfacts.votesmart.org)
Davis receives over 88% of his contributions from PACs and large donors. These include Exelon, Koch Industries, and Home Depot. He is rated in the 65th percentile of the most conservatives Republicans. (fivethirtyeight.com/congress-trump-score/Rodney-davis)
In the 116th Congress, Davis has not introduced even one bill that became a law.
We need new, better, more open and effective representation.
We need Betsy Dirksen Londrigan.
Linda Castleman, Forsyth
