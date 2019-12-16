LETTER: Davis lying about impeachment

Rodney Davis is embarrassing himself. And he’s doing lasting damage to our democracy in the process.

The single most fundamental principle of a democracy is the presence of free and fair elections. And the President has routinely sought out foreign interference to help him win. He has done so on national TV. He has attacked witnesses to his behavior openly on Twitter.

These acts are impeachable and have occurred openly. So when Congressman Davis says that he hasn’t seen proof of a crime, we know that’s not true. If our elections are not truly decided by the American people, then our democracy is already lost. So if acts that damage the sanctity of our elections don’t cross the line into impeachable behavior, then nothing does.

Congressman Davis has claimed to have issues with the process the Democrats are using. But those rules were written in 2015 by House Republicans in House Resolution 5. He voted in favor of those rules. So his current hand-wringing over process is beyond hypocritical.