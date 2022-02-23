LETTER: Davis no friend to retirees

The Alliance for Retired Americans published its 2021 Congressional Voting Record, which scored each member of Congress on retirement security issues. How your member of Congress voted was rated on key issues: stimulus payments, voting rights, worker rights, stop Medicare cuts, protect workers health, age discrimination, consumer protection, government funding, and lowering drug prices.

What rating did Rep. Rodney Davis, R-IL 13th Congressional District, receive? Rep. Davis received a zero pro-retiree score, and a lifetime score of 15%. Rep. Davis' voting record affects all workers and retirees in any Congressional district Rodney Davis may choose to represent.

The job of your Congressional Representative is to improve the lives of constituents and economic development. Rep. Davis does neither. Vote for a representative and political party dedicated to improving the lives of our workers, retirees and families.

Martin Williams, Decatur

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0