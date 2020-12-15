 Skip to main content
LETTER: Davis stands up for oath in office
LETTER: Davis stands up for oath in office

An open letter to my fellow citizens and Congressman Rodney Davis:

It is past time for Republicans in Congress to acknowledge, in no uncertain terms, President-elect Biden as such and put and end to the dangerous threats to fellow Americans inspired by Donald J. Trump and his enablers in the far-right extremist media.

Please let history record that you, Congressman Davis, had the courage to stand up and honor your oath to the protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.

 James Jones, Decatur

