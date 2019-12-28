LETTER: Davis, Trump on wrong side of issue

Recent TV ads tout the love between the commander-in-thief and Rodney Davis, the great deceiver. Ads paid for by the likes of the Koch brothers and other dark sources. Davis and Trump both brag about their support of farmers, who along with American consumers, are paying for the tariffs with higher consumer prices. They brag about securing 78 billion tax dollars to pay so-called American family “Patriot Farmers” to ease the pain of their maniacal tariff war.
One recipient secured $78 million. Who? They were not “patriots,” a family or American. JBS, a Brazilian mega producer, controls 85% of U.S. beef production, 70% of pork and 40% of chicken. The $50 billion a year giant admitted in court to bribery and other illegal acts that helped them secure loans to take over Swift & Co., Pilgrim’s Pride, Smithfield Foods beef division, and Cargill’s pork operation.
You have free articles remaining.
JBS used their power to squeeze out smaller competitors, underpay ranchers, and move much production to its foreign plants to exploit labor and avoid China’s tariffs on U.S. pork. This is the kind corporation Davis and Trump gave your tax dollars to.
JBS has the second highest serious employee injuries among all corporations and endangered public health including the largest recall of contaminated ground beef in US history. We paid them to gouge us at the grocery store, manipulate meat prices, injure our workers, underpay ranchers and offshore our jobs. How many American family farmers would that $78 million help?
The only disgrace to our beloved America greater than the rightfully impeached Trump are those who have enabled him, who refuse honor their oath, who choose their own political power over the will of “we the people”. One of those is Rodney Davis.
Mike Griffin, Decatur