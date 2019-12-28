LETTER: Davis, Trump on wrong side of issue

Recent TV ads tout the love between the commander-in-thief and Rodney Davis, the great deceiver. Ads paid for by the likes of the Koch brothers and other dark sources. Davis and Trump both brag about their support of farmers, who along with American consumers, are paying for the tariffs with higher consumer prices. They brag about securing 78 billion tax dollars to pay so-called American family “Patriot Farmers” to ease the pain of their maniacal tariff war.

One recipient secured $78 million. Who? They were not “patriots,” a family or American. JBS, a Brazilian mega producer, controls 85% of U.S. beef production, 70% of pork and 40% of chicken. The $50 billion a year giant admitted in court to bribery and other illegal acts that helped them secure loans to take over Swift & Co., Pilgrim’s Pride, Smithfield Foods beef division, and Cargill’s pork operation.

JBS used their power to squeeze out smaller competitors, underpay ranchers, and move much production to its foreign plants to exploit labor and avoid China’s tariffs on U.S. pork. This is the kind corporation Davis and Trump gave your tax dollars to.