LETTER: Davis' wife already provided for

Ms. Rodney Davis, let me make this clear from the outset: I wish you and your family nothing but great health and long, healthy, happy lives.
However, your advertisement for your husband is outrageously offensive.
You are able to have fantastic health care even with a pre-existing and chronic condition because you are on the government nickel in the fabulous health system provided to you because your husband is in the House of Representatives. The difference between you and your husband and me is that I wish everyone the same health and happiness, not just those who can afford it or who are lucky enough to have health care not available to everyone else.
Duke Bagger, Charleston
