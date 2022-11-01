LETTER: Dawson, Rood best for county

In 2022, women are making a real difference in politics. The last several years have seen record numbers of women running for - and winning - political office at all levels of government. Local politics is no exception. Macon County needs to keep smart, committed female leaders that help move this community forward into the future - women who are not afraid to roll up their sleeves and work to make their community better.

Local political races can get lost in the shuffle, but have a major impact on our day to day lives. The county board needs leaders who are willing to dive into the details and always do what’s best for the community. Pat Dawson and Marcy Rood have been getting things done for Macon County, and we need to keep their tenacity and commitment on the Macon County Board.

Macon County is fortunate to have hard working female leaders like Marcy and Pat willing to go to bat for all of us and make the county stronger with good governance, fiscal responsibility, and innovative solutions.

Women in Power Empower Women. On November 8, vote for Pat Dawson and Marcy Rood, Macon County Board District 4.

Heather Stoa, Decatur