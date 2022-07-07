LETTER: Death penalty would stop shootings

Governor Pritzker is furious over the Highland Park shooting. He also called mass shootings a uniquely American plague. As he and other politicians rushed to the area to get their usual photo op and prattle on about the danger of guns, none of them mentioned the 68 people shot and eight killed on the streets of Chicago. They all agree “we” (always the euphemistic we) have to “do something” from the President on down.

They might start by checking the historical narrative that showed mass shootings were almost nonexistent until the liberal left closed all mental health hospitals that warehoused the criminally insane.

OK, Pritzker, Duckworth, Durbin, Lightfoot and and others that wish to tear up the Constitution, how about this:

Take this Crimo guy, indict him for “heinous” murder, try him within 3 months, and sentence him to death. Then execute him in the gas chamber.

My father owned the Pana News Palladium and every time there was a car wreck he took me along to see what happens when you drive fast and recklessly. He took me to suicides to show me guns were serious things and not to be played with. He took me to the scene of a person run over by a train to show me what happens in a moment of inattentiveness.

I did not realize until psychology class in college he was using aversion therapy to show how a moment of stupidity or unthinking can kill or destroy the rest of your life. It worked

So politicos, instead of bloviating on guns which is only a tool like a hammer or a fire extinguisher, work on rapid executions for venal crimes such as this. When fighting cancer, you don’t compromise, you destroy it.

Bill Klein, Springfield