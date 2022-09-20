LETTER: Debra Kraft for county board

I would like to urge the residents of Macon County’s new District 5 to vote for Debra Kraft for the county board.

I inherited our family farm about 10 years ago, and while I am a non-resident landowner, I still feel a strong responsibility for our land and the community around it and have many wonderful memories of summers spent there with my grandparents.

During the last few years, I have been approached by numerous energy companies wanting to put wind turbines or solar farms on our land, which would negatively impact the productivity and value of the land and the quality of life for the residents in the area. I became concerned about major installations in the area and wrote to all three of the district representatives for information on proposed projects and how I could help preserve productivity and quality of life. I have done this several times.

Only Debra Kraft wrote back. Neither of the others have shown any interest at all in replying. She took my concerns seriously and promised to get back to me. And she did get back to me. Ever since, she has diligently kept up on what’s going on in our district and updated me on what she has and has not been able to find out.

This tells me that Debra is a true public servant who really cares about her district and the people who live there – as well as people like me who don’t live there but who have a stake in the community and in the land itself. It is rare it is to find someone like her in public office. Macon County new District 5 residents, vote to keep Debra in office. She will faithfully represent and support you.

Pamela Everly, Beavercreek, Ohio