LETTER: Decatur board of education is a disgrace

I have always been a person who has tried to believe and see the good in people. I am of strong faith and have been taught to believe in being positive.

There have been many times I have stood up and defended the Board of Education. There have been times I have disagreed. I have always wanted to believe that the school board has had the best interest of our students first.

I no longer see the good in our school board. I have watched every meeting for the past year and half, have listened to arguments and debates and have heard concerned community members trying to express their frustrations to the board. I believe that all that is said simply falls on deaf ears.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Decatur cannot become a destination district under this board’s leadership. Because of the continued actions they take, they will see more and more teacher assistants resign because ultimately they can make more money at a fast food restaurant. More teachers will resign from their positions because of the lack of support from the district and board members. Finally, this district will soon begin to suffer financially because of all the poor money-making decisions they and the board have made.