LETTER: Decatur gets qualified superintendent

Finally, the Decatur School Board has made a step in the right direction by hiring Dr. Rochelle Clark as its new superintendent.

As a previous teacher and counselor, I spent 34 years working in the public-school sector. The last nine years of my education career were spent at Stephen Decatur Middle School in the role of counselor. In those nine years I worked with 11 different administrators. Reflecting on those years, there are two administrators that standout as excellent, Dr. Clark being one of them.

She truly cared about our students and worked tirelessly in assuring that they received the best education possible. I found her to be creative in solving problems and more than willing to try something new if it was in the best interest of the students. She was firm, yet fair when it came to discipline. Her kind heart and compassion for students and their families always led her in the right direction.

Her tears after being named superintendent speak to how genuine she truly is. With her, what you see is what you get. And, DPS is getting a very qualified superintendent. Despite the missteps in the hiring process, I truly hope this community will give her a chance. Given that chance I know she has the leadership skills, guts and sincere desire to lead this district in a positive direction.

Susan Shaw, Decatur

