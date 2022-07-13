LETTER: Decatur leadership needs replacement

Failure of the DPS61 School Board again. No transparency yet again. Trying to snake a deal through without the community knowing. Yet, acting as they were unaware the community didn't know. We have so many abandoned schools around Decatur the city sells to the highest bidder and then they sit and rot. Causing eye sores, neighborhood issues, and safety issues.

I live on the West End with a young child. This decision has solidified if he would go to a private school or Dennis when he is older. It won't be DPS61. How can and should any parent trust this school board to make any decisions correctly? They continue to fail the community, their teachers, their schools, and our children.

However, the Decatur City Council and the Decatur Park District are also at fault and share as much blame. It seems this city needs new leadership on a every front. Our communities can no longer stand by while back room deals are forged and then lies are given. This isn't the first time this has happened and won't be the last.

Ethical responsibility is language foreign to all parties involved. I believe it's time for new leadership on all levels of local government. Since this one seems to be doing the same things over and over. We continue to believe DPS61 and it seems they have taught us the definition of insanity.

Donald Wrigley, Decatur