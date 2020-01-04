LETTER: Decatur missing cannabis benefits

An opportunity to be progressive and increase revenue again eludes our community. With the recent legalization of recreational cannabis, other Illinois communities will begin to reap the benefits of equity, revenue and the removal of stigma related to the use of cannabis. However, our community will make meaningless arguments to rationalize why we should not allow dispensaries.

One argument has been the challenge law enforcement will face enforcing the new law. Every law enforcement agency will face the same challenge across the state and those communities allowed dispensaries. And certainly arguments around public health issues are interesting when our community refuses to see our greatest threat to public health as our rising gun violence.

Instead, residents will travel to other communities purchase the recreational cannabis, stop and get gas to contribute to another community's local motor fuel tax, dine at a restaurant and contribute to another community's food and beverage tax and perhaps shop and further contribute to the economic growth of another community.

As 2020 gets on its way, I hope one day our community can become more forward thinking. Welcome to 2020 in our town.

Rachel Joy, Decatur

