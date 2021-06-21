LETTER: Decatur school board is not transparent

What is good for the goose is good for the gander.

Since April 2021, Concerned Community Citizens have pleaded with the Decatur School District #61 Board of Education to place assistant superintendent Jeff Dase as interim superintendent. A move that has been practiced since 1927. At the June 8, 2021, BOE meeting, the BOE voted to place a past school teacher in the position of interim superintendent. Until Tuesday, june 8, there had not been a rebuttal from the community.

Concerned Community Citizens posed a press conference on Monday, June 7. People from the community were in attendance as well as school age children. However, a community person who worked on a current board member’s 2021 campaign presented a scathing objection to Mr. Dase. I wonder if one negative person changed the hearts of BOE within three minutes of the presentation or if the BOE felt they needed to plant an objection to justify their decision?

The BOE is not transparent. The BOE has hold overs from the previous board (their terms are not yet up). I wonder if hold overs from the previous board are driving the narrative of the present board. When a schoolteacher ran for the Board in 2014, she was told by now BOE president that she had to resign from her teaching position to run for the board. Yet, the BOE swore in and seated a board member who was a counselor at MacArthur High School and resigned from his counselor position but serving as a “volunteer” and attending counselor staff meetings. The perception is the MacArthur “volunteer” is still working. This is a conflict of interest. The BOE needs to be completely transparent and void of any hint of perception. Perception is reality.

I say what is good for the goose is good for the gander.

Marguerite Walker, Decatur

