LETTER: Decatur school board must be transparent

The Decatur Public Schools No. 61 Board of Education has no guidelines on how they select the interim superintendent. It’s the BOE’s sole discretion, decision, and power to choose who they want. There is no standard operating procedure nor policy to select the interim superintendent.

A famous sentence attributed to Lord Acton is: “Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.” Having power corrupts a man, or lessens his morality, and the more power a man has, the more corrupted he will become. This means that those in power often do not have the people's best interests in mind.

No tools for selecting an interim superintendent leads to biases and corruption. There is no measure. It is haphazard. One BOE may want to proceed in one manner while another BOE may take an entirely different approach. There are no rules. No guidelines. No standard operating procedures. No checks. No balances. BOE can cherry pick who they want based on what they want. BOE has sole power, and they have absolute power.

Jeff Dase is next in line for interim superintendent. Mr. Dase has been working directly under the superintendent for the past two years. Mr. Dase is qualified and has made positive accomplishments in DPS No. 61. In the past there have been times the assistant superintendent has moved to interim superintendent then into the vacated role of superintendent. I am curious to see how the interim superintendent is appointed. BOE has absolute power to make that appointment. It will be interesting to see what basis BOE uses to make their determination. The community may never know because BOE dances to their own drumbeat.

Will BOE appoint an interim superintendent based on the student’s best interest? Or will BOE wield their absolute power because they can? The community is watching.

Sherri Perkins, Decatur

