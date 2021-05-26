LETTER: Decatur school district fails on offer to bus drivers

Can anyone from the Keil Building or the school board explain to the taxpayers of Decatur why they failed to offer incentive pay to school bus drivers and monitors for driving during summer school hours this year.

I understand the teaching staff were offered extra pay for summer hours, but the school bus drivers are only getting paid for 16 to 20 hours, just enough to disqualify them from any unemployment benefits.

The district is using COVID-19 monies to fund two months of learning for students and to pay extra to the teaching staff who signed up to work these sessions. As most generally do not work during the summer.

Normal participation for students is around 300, this summer there will approximately 2000 students. Normal bussing for summer routes consists of around 15 buses. This summer there are 48 total routes with six monitors being required.

The district has been paying Alltown Bus Company 100% of their contract since February 2021 to retain employees. As of May 21, 2021 that has come to an end. These extra drivers and monitors who normally do not work summer months then collect unemployment benefits but are now being required to work in June and July. This wouldn’t be an issue if they were still being paid at 100% as they were previously. The district did not figure Alltown’s need for extra summer help was a priority.

It will be interesting to see what happens in August when hopefully school resumes full time. Bussing is one business that always is short employees and due to the district not caring for these people it will probably be even more so.

Kathy Collett, Decatur

