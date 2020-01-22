LETTER: Decatur School District should respect teaching assistants

Hmmm . . . Just maybe the Decatur School District would have better luck attracting teachers if they treated their present employees with gratitude and respect.

Decatur Public Schools (DPS) have a plethora of challenges, but one strength they’ve always had is a fine staff of teaching assistants (TA). The DPS teaching assistants are true paraprofessionals. They have earned college hours and considerable professional development and have passed state tests to qualify for their jobs. Many assistants have bachelor’s degrees, teaching certificates, or are qualifying for their certificates while working as assistants.

In that way, they can actually teach small groups, do tutoring and assist with behavior management. Or, they can handle the class while the teacher performs those tasks.

The school board is working hard to break the union so it can replace these paraprofessionals with less-qualified “aides,” caretakers who may not be qualified or as dedicated to their jobs, but will take less pay. The board is doing this by refusing to negotiate with the TA’s union. Their other tactic is forcing assistants with children to quit by making family insurance unaffordable.