LETTER: Decatur water needs more protection

The city of Decatur is considering adopting a voluntary initiative that will further reduce nitrates in the drinking water. Removing additional nitrates provides health benefits and will make Decatur a leader in drinking water quality.

While Decatur successfully meets the U.S. EPA nitrate standard of 10 mg/L, researchers have concluded populations who drink water with elevated nitrate levels even below the current U.S. EPA standard may have increased instances of ovarian, bladder, thyroid and colorectal cancers, and several birth-related complications. Based on recent scientific research, the 57-year old standard may not be strict enough.

A brief completed by researchers at Prairie Rivers Network attempts to quantify the cost of colorectal cancer cases the Decatur community may be enduring due to elevated nitrate levels. Researchers concluded that nitrates in Decatur’s water may be contributing to multiple colorectal cancer cases annually.

Currently, researchers do not know exactly how many fewer cancer cases will be reduced by adopting a voluntarily stricter standard. According to the brief, even reducing one cancer case per year would save the community almost $500,000 on health care costs and loss of life.