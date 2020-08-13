LETTER: Decatur's city manager must go

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The city manager must go and here are the reasons why:

1. Failure to collaborate with the mayor, city council and department heads. This was evident this weekend when they all first learned of proposals for the 2021 budget. Consequently canceling the study session.

2. Failure to negotiate with unions. The previous city manager hammered out a contract in four hours. It is going on seven months with unfair labor practices filed by both the fire and police unions. Contracts currently in mediation more than likely headed to arbitration.

3. Failure to acknowledge that pension reform is working, or to listen to any proposals to help the pension.

4. It is coming up on a year since he knew about the fire inspectors retiring. There is still no clear job duties for anyone who has taken on the tasks. Plan reviews are taking longer further frustrating new projects.

5. Arson is on the rise. No follow up by the state fire marshal on any of these fires.

6. Employees of the city are fearful of being outsourced or eliminated. This creates fear and uncertainty and reduces spending in the city.

7. Manpower in the fire department is below what it was in 1955 when the population was 60,000.