LETTER: Decision against governor was correct

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

Clay County Circuit Judge Michael McHaney issued a correct decision based upon the law in ruling the stay at home order through May exceeded Gov. Pritzker’s legal authority.

Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation on March 9 citing the Illinois Emergency Management Agency Act. Section 7 states “Emergency Powers of the Governor. In the event of a disaster … the Governor shall have and may exercise for a period not to exceed 30 days the following emergency powers;…” The law does not give the power to exercise emergency powers beyond the 30-day time frame. Whether the 30-day start date used is the March 9 disaster proclamation or the March 21 stay at home order, the emergency power expired in April.

The purpose of government is to secure liberty and do the things which individuals are unable to do such as build roads and establish schools. The purpose of government is not to protect the citizens from every perceived threat whether real or imagined. Government is not to: choose whom we can associate with, dictate which lawful business is safe for us to patronize and is definitely not to treat the citizens as children who are unable to make wise decisions.