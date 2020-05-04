LETTER: Decision against governor was correct

Clay County Circuit Judge Michael McHaney issued a correct decision based upon the law in ruling the stay at home order through May exceeded Gov. Pritzker’s legal authority.
Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation on March 9 citing the Illinois Emergency Management Agency Act. Section 7 states “Emergency Powers of the Governor. In the event of a disaster … the Governor shall have and may exercise for a period not to exceed 30 days the following emergency powers;…” The law does not give the power to exercise emergency powers beyond the 30-day time frame. Whether the 30-day start date used is the March 9 disaster proclamation or the March 21 stay at home order, the emergency power expired in April.
The purpose of government is to secure liberty and do the things which individuals are unable to do such as build roads and establish schools. The purpose of government is not to protect the citizens from every perceived threat whether real or imagined. Government is not to: choose whom we can associate with, dictate which lawful business is safe for us to patronize and is definitely not to treat the citizens as children who are unable to make wise decisions.
Our nation is a nation of laws. No one is above the law regardless of the perceived nobleness of the cause. The governor was given limited powers under the IEMAA. He was not given unlimited dictatorial powers. By extending the stay at home order, Pritzker has assumed dictatorial powers which neither the law nor the Illinois constitution grant to him. State Rep. Bailey challenged the governor’s authority based on civil liberty. He is correct. Our responsibility as adults is to individually make decisions about which risks are acceptable and which ones come with too high of a price tag.
Tom Frazier, Decatur
