LETTER: Decision renews pro-lifers' resolves

The Democrats are throwing an apoplectic fit over the Dobbs v. Jackson Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. Why such extreme outrage?

I’ll tell you why. The leftists were smacked in the face with the Constitution itself.

Dobbs, along with two other recent decisions, represent a victory for the limited government view of our republican system. They were legal interpretations of constitutional rights as written in the Constitution (original intent).

The ruling finds that the Supreme Court has no jurisdiction over the abortion issue. Under the 10th Amendment, abortion is a state issue as part of state sovereignty. That’s the way it was for almost 200 years. Then in 1973, the legal fiction known as Roe v. Wade was inflicted upon the nation. Sadly, most brutally upon the precious unborn.

Dobbs restores essential elements of the balance of power established by the Founding Fathers that they enshrined in the Constitution. This ruling limits federal power rather than dishing that power.

The abortion controversy is simply returned to the will of the people in the individual states where it’s always belonged. The federal government has unconstitutionally usurped the rightful authority of the individual states; it has no delegated authority with regard to establishing a right to abortion, as is true with many other issues.

For 50 years, the Blackmun decision in Roe unfairly handed abortion advocates a gigantic advantage over advocates for the unborn.

Now, Dobbs has renewed the spirit and resolve of pro-lifers everywhere. We must change hearts and minds, and hopefully, save souls by convincing more people that all babies begin life at conception. That they are made in the image of God and deserve a chance at life beyond the womb.

Monica Seigfreid, Assumption