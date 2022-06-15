LETTER: Deering an advocate for education

So many politicians are focused on the latest hot button issues that they forget what's most important for the future: educating our children. Regan Deering is first and foremost a mother, so she understands the value of a quality education.

She began her career as a biology teacher and later opened an elementary tutoring center in central Illinois that offered individualized programs depending on a student’s needs. She is a regular participant at local board meetings and a trustee for the Decatur Public Schools Foundation. Regan’s proven passion for providing the best education possible is one of the many reasons why I believe she is the right person to represent our families in Washington.

Math and reading scores statewide are unacceptable and alarming, and we've seen an even steeper decline since the start of the pandemic. The only way to fix a broken system is to identify why it is broken. Regan has been in the classrooms. She knows the benefit of smaller class sizes and high-quality teacher retention. She knows that one size does not fit all when it comes to styles of learning. Public institutions are underperforming and failing our students, and Regan believes parents should have options. As an advocate for parental choice, she will not just talk about success for our children — she will demand it.