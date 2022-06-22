LETTER: Deering directly impacts community

The safety of our community has always been my top priority. As a current law enforcement office, I’ve seen enough to know that it is my friend Regan Deering’s priority as well.

We’re at a critical time in our society as violent crime is increasing at alarming rates, and too many politicians back legislation that threatens public safety and allows brazen criminals back on the streets. Regan has always been a friend and supporter of law enforcement, and she believes that our community deserves the protection of a fully-funded and staffed police department.

I’ve also had the opportunity to witness Regan’s service to the Northeast Community Fund and the Decatur Public Schools Foundation. I’ve seen the direct impact she has on this community. She truly cares about the well-being of her fellow citizens, from their basic needs to their education to their safety. I’m confident in Regan’s ability to bring common sense and law and order back to Washington.

Pat Smith, Decatur

