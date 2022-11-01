 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
editor's pick

LETTER: Deering is caring, well-educated

Letter to the Editor

I am writing to support Regan Deering for Congress. I have known her for years. Regan has been portrayed as a clueless, uncaring heiress by the Democrat Party when in fact she may be an heiress, but anything but clueless and uncaring. She is intelligent, caring, well-educated and hard-working.

Regan’s family built a worldwide business through vision and hard work that provides hundreds of thousands of jobs worldwide and thousands locally. Her grandparents and parents have supported medical facilities, colleges and universities, the arts, social services, service animals and a women's shelter, among other things. She herself spent countless hours raising funds to build the new Northeast Community Fund so that people in need could be better served.

No one should ever think she doesn’t understand the needs of the less fortunate. We need people like Regan Deering looking out for us. The same old, same old isn’t doing a very good job - for anyone.

Lucy Smith, Decatur

