LETTER: Deering is one who knows community

Why does it seem no one is talking about how well the candidates running for the Illinois 13th District know the people they hope to represent? Regan Deering is for sure one who has actually been here knowing the people by doing the work, rolling up her sleeves, and trying to make positive change for all people. She knows our community because she has been living, volunteering and working in it.

A representative’s job is not a stepping stone to further his or her political career but a commitment to be a servant to the people who elected them. No matter the results of the election, Regan will be the candidate still here when it is over – living, working, volunteering and raising her family. She’s not going to book a flight back to Wherever like candidates who don’t call this community their home.

We, as voters, want to be able to interact with our representative whether at the grocery store, a community gathering (non-political), a school event or any other type of event. Regan is the candidate who will fulfill that need. We intend to vote for Regan, the candidate who actually knows the community she will represent.

Jerry and Carol Pelz, Decatur

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0