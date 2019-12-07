LETTER: Demand Decatur school board do the right thing

We acknowledge that many positive outcomes are demonstrated in certain Decatur Public Schools, with many great teaching and excellent learning experiences. We also acknowledge that some schools run smoothly, are fully staffed, and have top-notch administrators. Certain schools have air conditioning, are well maintained, and the school atmosphere is peaceful with optimal learning taking place. We would wish that scenario for all schools.

We are not blind, however. That scenario is not apparent in every Decatur public school. We are concerned that District 61 is floundering to maintain a positive public image at the expense of teaching and learning. As the image gets glossed over, the resulting reality is dire in many cases, and student needs are not being met.

We know many teachers and students have found it preferable to leave the district in recent months, or are planning to leave at semester or the end of the school year. We know many staff positions remain unfilled. We know extra security is needed to address constant fights and dangerous learning conditions at the newly merged schools, SDMS and Hope, in particular.

