LETTER: Demand truth be heard in Senate

Let’s have a fair hearing in the Senate.

Everyone Democratic and Republican should be able to call anyone they want. I would like hear what the whistleblower and Joe Biden and his son have to say. Also anyone else the Republicans would like to have testify.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The Democrats should also be able to call anyone they want, including Donald Trump and all the people that he would not let testify before Congress. Let’s find out the truth for a change. All we have is so far is a bunch of politicians on both sides arguing back and forth not knowing the truth.

This is a very sad time for our country. Let’s hear the truth for a change.

Michael Hill, Decatur

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0