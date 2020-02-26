LETTER: Democrat supporters are hypocrites

I want to thank Robert Mooth for his honest, fact-based articles about President Trump’s accomplishments. Some of our friends don’t seem to agree? The difference though with their articles is they are not fact-based, they are emotional in nature. It’s their opinion or just biased distortions of the truth. Just because you guys heard something on CNN or MSNBC doesn’t make it the truth.

Donald Trump is not perfect (which was just proved by his release from prison of the corrupt former Democrat governor of the state), but he is still head and shoulders less dangerous than the current candidates for president on the Democratic side. The United States of America today is absolutely better off with the presidency of Donald Trump. I shudder to think what would have happened if Hillary Clinton would have been elected.

Do you have the same amount of disgust and hatred for the corruption that has been going on in Springfield by the Democrat party for decades or do you just overlook that corruption? If you think that Trump was guilty of a quid pro quo, do you think Joe Biden was guilty as well? Of course he is guilty, he brags about it on a video. But you’d probably still vote for him if he gets the nomination wouldn’t you? I call that hypocrisy.