LETTER: Democrats are a threat to democracy

Biden is now saying those who do not support him are “threats to democracy.”

But he and the Democrats are those threatening to pack the Supreme Court. It is the Democrats threatening to abolish the Electoral College. They are those who want to D.C. a state so they can have two far-left senators for life. It is the Democrats who want to outlaw voter IDs across the country. It is the Democrats who are working with the media to stop free speech. It is Democrats that are having heart failure because Elon Musk owns Twitter and will allow free speech, instead of blocking it.

It is the Democrats that are a threat to democracy. They continue to warn about all the Republican election deniers. But the Democrats, Hillary Clinton and Stacey Abrams have been election deniers for years. In May 2019, Clinton said the 2016 election was stolen from her. In October 2019, she said, “Trump knows he is an illegitimate President.”

Kari Lake, in a news conference, said she had 103 instances where Democrats were election deniers. Go to Google and you can find the evidence. Senator Elizabeth Warren said Elon Musk owning Twitter is “dangerous to our democracy.”

Mollie Hemingway said, “People who support censorship of their political opponents are the biggest threat to the country right now. The new propaganda use of the term 'disinformation' to support totalitarian thought control is terrifying.” The Democrats are the real threat to democracy.

Gerald Thompson, Decatur