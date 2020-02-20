LETTER: Democrats are not the enemy

Robert Mooth, after reading your column ("Democrats aim to control out lives," Feb. 16), I would just like to say that we Democrats are not the enemy you so abhor. Instead of using exaggeration, misrepresentation, and hyperbole (as you did in your column) to characterize our positions, I wish you would take a step back and consider what we all, Republicans and Democrats alike, want.

Most of us want to live happier lives in a free society where fairness abides, and justice is championed. Most of us want to have political discourse that is based upon the veracity of undistorted facts, not loud shouts of worn-out platitudes. Most of us want our basic needs met so we don’t have to worry about things like basic health care. Most of us would like to see steps taken to deal with the threat of climate change.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Are any of these things too much to ask for by citizens of the world's richest country? All you talk about is the huge cost of achieving any of these goals; this in the face of the huge tax cut to the richest of us and the unfair corporate-friendly tax laws that make companies richer but poor Americans poorer.