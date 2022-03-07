LETTER: Democrats are on the wrong path

Having read Mike Griffin’s diatribe in a Herald & Review opinion column (" A battle of haves and have-nots," Jan. 29), I must ask: Does Griffin hold a PHD from the Saul Alinsky School of Marxist tactics?

Projection is a leftist tactic used against ideological opponents. Hillary Clinton mastered it. Look at how she projected her own “Russian collusion” onto Trump, utilizing a bogus and debunked Steele dossier she funded.

Following the Democrat playbook, Griffin projected their revolutionary agenda upon Republicans.

What party crows about “fundamentally changing America”?

Who really is waging an “assault on democracy,” “attacking America’s most sacred institutions” and "assaulting our Constitution”?

Who is attempting to destroy the Electoral College and working to federalize national election laws, thereby violating the constitutional requirement that state legislatures establish those laws? Who salivates at killing the filibuster (180 years old) and packing the nine-justice Supreme Court (150 years old). Democrats.

Breaking precedent, Democrats impeached Trump twice. They held a trial without a Supreme Court Chief Justice presiding. Unconstitutional. Having no constitutional authority to do so, Democrats impeached a private citizen.

“Sinister network of financial backers” behind Republicans? Projection. Leftists’ causes are financed by a cabal of hedge fund billionaires, Wall Street mega bankers, bog media journalists, entertainers, etc. Names include: Soros, Gates, Buffet, Bloomberg, Speilberg, Bezos, Steyer, and Zuckerberg.

Research the Democracy Alliance and elite club of super rich donors. Members have poured millions of dollars into political campaigns and radical movements. No “America Firsters” there.

Lockdowns and mandates, fueled by “expert” disinformation, have divided this nation into ruling class-versus-working class. Vaccines don’t stop transmission or infection. Masks are questionable at best.

Democrats have reason to be apoplectic about the coming elections. As historian David Hume cautioned: Government rule is indefensible when it loses the consent of the governed.

Monica Seigfreid, Assumption

