In a recent Herald & Review, writer Mike Griffin ("Trump put America’s security at risk," July 29) warns that Donald Trump and the Republican Party are the greatest threats to democracy in America. Really, it is Joe Biden who has put America at risk. Biden and his family have received about $20 million from our number one enemy, China. So when China sends a balloon over America, what does Biden do? He lets it fly over and take pictures of some of our military bases. After China gets all the pictures they need, he has it shot down. Why did this happen?

Griffin says, “…it is sickening to watch Republican officials suck up to enrich themselves.” But he has no problem with the Biden family making deals with China to enrich themselves.

Joe Biden has endangered America by his open border policy. In the past few days, drug cartel members with guns have crossed our southern border. Governors are complaining their cities are being overrun with illegals on our streets and in our motels. It is costing us billions of dollars, but Joe does not care. They are all potentially Democrat voters.

Griffin talks about how easily lies and deceit roll over the lips of the Republican Party. He is OK with Joe Biden, who is the most devious liar to ever be President.

The Pew Research has confirmed that Democrats value free speech far less that Republicans do. Democrats oppose speech they do not agree with. So, Democrats are the real threat to democracy.

Gerald Thompson, Decatur