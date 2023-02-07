Are you loving your grossly inflated power bills? Have you turned down your thermostat and wear a heavy sweatshirt inside to stay warm?

Don’t blame Ameren. Blame the incompetent Democrats in the General Assembly and our governor for decreasing the supply of power generated in Illinois by regulating some power plants out of existence in Illinois.

Why don’t they understand a basic law of economics? We all know about supply and demand, less supply with unchanged or increased demand causes higher prices for natural gas and electricity.

Those are the same Democrats who recently voted themselves a very nice pay raise of $12,000 a year. Wouldn’t another $1,000 a month be nice so you could afford to buy groceries and prescriptions too.

The General Assembly Democrats have given Illinois taxpayers the heaviest overall tax burden in the nation and a recent Illinois gas tax increase that drives up inflation more on top of President Biden’s inflation generating policies.

Did you think the elected Democrats in the Illinois general assembly were supposed to be our public servants, like I did? They are closer to public enemy No. 1. About the only thing they are good at is picking our pocket and watering down our liberties.

Roger German, Decatur