To all the folks with Trump derangement syndrome: Every single crime and offensive act he's been accused of has been carried out by the clowns in Washington. Pelosi, Harris, Waters and others.

Google, Twitter, Facebook and the lame media are shutting down any form of free speech if you don't agree with them but they call Trump a dictator.

If the this election was all legal and honest why are they squashing any investigation?

Al Gardner, Decatur

