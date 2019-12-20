LETTER: Democrats lose voter for life

Just like the Democratic party's corruption in Springfield and Chicago, it is rampant among the Democratic party in D.C. also. If you want free and fair elections, then we must make the Democrat party irrelevant. The only Russian collusion was by Hillary the DNC and FBI. You want a quid pro quo, review Biden bragging about one on video.
From the day that Donald Trump was elected president, they have been calling for him to be impeached. They wanted to impeach him for obstructing their attempt to frame him. There has been zero credible evidence that our president has committed a crime and needs to be removed from office. Hearsay and someone’s opinion is not evidence in any court.
This farce has never been an actual search for the truth. It is a marketing campaign by the Democrats their cheerleading squad the national mainstream media. I have watched the lunatics on MSNBC state they must market this president as chaotic to the American people. That is what they have been doing his entire presidency. But the truth is they are the ones making up the chaos. Make no mistake, they are lying to us.
The left is scared that President Trump is going to successfully drain the D.C. swamp, and they are fighting tooth and nail to stop him. We must support this man by voting out of office people like Dick Durbin, Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, Jerrold Nadler and Maxine Waters. President Trump is punching back and these people are crying foul. They don’t like their power over the American people being threatened.
The one thing the Democrat party can be assured of with their impeachment farce is that I will never again vote for a Democrat for the rest of my life.
Brian Holthaus, Assumption