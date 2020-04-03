LETTER: Democrats make him ashamed of US

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

For my whole life, I have never been ashamed to be an American. Until now.

For the last three years, I have watched while the Democrats, in a childish fit of pique, have harried our lawfully elected President to the point of distraction. In so doing, the Democrats have neglected to run the country as they were elected to do, and to the detriment of all.

Witness the current issue, which, absent the distraction of the witch-hunt “impeachment trial,” the machinery of our government would have likely detected and reacted in time. But no, the Democrats lost an election, and acted like children.

And now, in the midst of the COVID-19 crises, and instead devoting all their energies to defeating the COVID-19 menace, the Democrats convene yet another distracting circus show featuring Nancy Pelosi as the ringmaster, and Schiff as the clown. Never, to my knowledge, has any party spent so much time and treasure for nothing except damaging America, and the American people.

Shame on the Democratic Party, and if you vote Democrat, shame on you!

Gustav Schupmann, Monticello

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0