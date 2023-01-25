LETTER: Democrats need to carry on

A pyrrhic victory is a win that wasn’t worth it. If the Chicago Bears are scheduled to play this season’s Super Bowl champion next fall, and upset them due to Justin Fields’ brilliant play, but he tears a ligament and is done for the season, that’s a pyrrhic victory for the Bears.

Ask California Republican Representative Kevin McCarthy about pyrrhic victories. On second thought, don’t. He wouldn’t understand how that relates to him. He’s still learning the art of the spiel.

McCarthy failed in double-digit attempts before becoming House Speaker. Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert said that “(former President Donald Trump) needs to tell Kevin McCarthy that ‘Sir, you do not have the votes, and it’s time to withdraw.’ "

What does it say about a situation when Lauren Boebert starts making sense?

Not to get cliché happy, but this would be a good time for the Democrats to keep their powder dry and be the adults in the room. They’ve had their own squabbles. Bernie Sanders supporters had to be dragged kicking and screaming to support Hillary Clinton in 2016. How did that work out?

When Wile E. Coyote runs off a cliff, and is cluelessly suspended in air before plunging to the canyon floor, Roadrunner doesn’t stand there and moralize. He carries on. That’s what Democrats should do. Even with this “win”, McCarthy and company are barreling toward the cliff. For Pete’s sake, Democrats, get out of their way.

Jim Newton, Itasca