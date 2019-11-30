LETTER: Democrats playing dirty politics

The Democrats' kangaroo court is not giving the Republicans due process in the Constitution. President Donald Trump has no evidence for impeachment for treason or bribery. The Democrats are playing dirty politics on trying to make President Trump lose the 2020 presidential election.

Shifty Schiff's impeachment is unconstitutional, for the American citizen voters see right through it.

The Democrats have been trying to impeach President Trump for the last three years because they are mad for losing the election. Their propaganda lies could get them perjury under oath.

Rep Schiff is using deep state Trump haters, who disobeyed Trump's orders to resist President Trump's new way to get them out of the swamp. Deep state and new world order people who want to destroy the republic for a socialists, Commies nation that will take away our freedoms of speech and religion.

The socialists' commies agenda will bankrupt and make the people of the United States slaves to the golden calf of socialists commie propaganda. The wealth of the people of the United States will be transferred to the socialists commies hierarchies.