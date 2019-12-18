LETTER: Democrats should be charged, convicted

When are the good reporters going to start publishing the truth of all of the Democratic politicians' crimes since the Obama presidency? Why are the Democrats not being charged and convicted for their outright corruptions and crimes?

The Democrats, all they do is lie and use the minorities for their voice. They have done more harm to our country than all the politicians put together. It's time for the Supreme Court to convict and ban all politicians that honor the oath they swore to uphold when installed into office.

There are several of them right now who have spoken out against the U.S. not supporting the laws and rules of the country. Look what the Bidens and Clintons have done and not even slapped on their hands let alone be charged for the crimes and money stolen. Let alone just let disappear and still be allowed to keep doing these things.

Paul W. Conlin II, Decatur

