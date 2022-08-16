LETTER: Democrats soft on crime

We are experiencing a serious crime surge in America, largely because the Democrats are soft on crime and violence. Mayor Eric Adams of New York said, "I cannot be clearer that we have created an atmosphere in the city, if not in the country, that people who commit these crimes are not being held accountable and that sends a signal on the streets that, 'We can continue to commit these crimes'.”

Adam added: “Catch, release, repeat cannot be a criminal justice mantra.” People with long violent criminal records are set free in our large cities mostly controlled by Democrats. Many commit crimes the same day, even murder. Biden refuses to speak against the cashless bail which is responsible for much of the lawlessness.

Recently, a man attacked an office, put in jail, and let out the next day. A.O.C. says we need to stop building prisons and let all the prisoners in Rikers Island out.

Since the abortion decision, demonstrators have protested nightly at the Supreme Justice’s homes. Surely, with the treat to kill a justice, President Biden would call for a cease to these threatening demonstrators. This is a serious national matter.

You might think the President would address this and call on protestors to stop. You would be wrong…not a word. Schumer has even threatened Justices Kavanaugh and Gorsuch.

A group called Jane’s Revenge vandalized 59 pregnancy centers. Democrats were mostly silent.

Randy Reyman in a recent article wrote, “I am hopeful there will be a day when freedom, equality and civility will once again mean something." Randy, this will not return until your party is out of power. President Biden has called those who oppose him as “MAGA extremists.”

Gerald Thompson, Decatur