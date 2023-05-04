Republicans are a threat to democracy. A couple of Democrats are always making this claim in Letters to Editor and other places. One writer said Republicans are working to destroy democracy as we know it. The truth is that anyone who opposes their far-left liberal agenda they consider a threat to democracy in America. But what about the facts?

Who is the real threat to democracy in America? It’s the Democrats.

Who is threatening to pack the Supreme Court? It’s the Democrats.

Who wants to abolish the Electoral College? It’s the Democrats.

Who wants to make D.C. a state so they can get two Democrat Senators for life? It is the Democrats.

Who wants federal legislation to outlaw voter ID across the country? It’s the Democrats.

Who wants the Justice Department to consider parents who show up at the school board meetings to be considered domestic terrorists? It’s the Democrats.

Who recently called on people to ignore a court decision against an abortion pill? It’s the Democrats.

Who wants to criminalize free speech they do not agree with? It’s the Democrats.

Who attacks Christians and churches? It’s the Democrats, Merrick Garland, the Justice Department, and the FBI.

Last October, a survey found that more adults considered the Democrat Party a bigger threat to American democracy than the Republican Party. The survey was conducted by the Marist Poll. This poll was named by Bloomberg News as the most correct in the United States during the 2016 election.

A couple of years ago, Democrats tried to pass their federal election Takeover Bill HR 1, which had provisions that would also control what Americans and politicians say. It failed, but it reveals that Democrats are the real threat to democracy.

Gerald Thompson, Decatur