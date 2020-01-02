LETTER: Dems aren't the only ones supporting impeachment

Who supports impeachment? Not just Democrats.

Yes, some folks loathe President Trump and are prepared to seize any excuse for impeachment. And some know nothing of the law, the Constitution, or history. Their opinions tell us little.

But legal, historical, and moral authorities are weighing in — and they support impeachment.

The authorities agree. FOX news' senior judicial analyst Judge Napolitano says the evidence of President's Trump's impeachable behavior is “overwhelming.”"Overwhelming," agreed over 870 lawyers and legal scholars in a letter to Congress. So did over 750 historians, including Taylor Branch and Ron Chernow. "Overwhelming."

Those 750 historians go on: “Trump’s numerous and flagrant abuses of power are precisely what the Framers had in mind as grounds for impeaching and removing a president.” The 870 lawyers and legal scholars agree, as does the conservative magazine "National Review."

Former Watergate prosecutor Phillip Lacovara adds: “What Watergate involved pales in comparison to what the investigations of President Trump’s conduct have revealed.”