Decatur City Council needs someone with the hard skill of dealing with crime. Dennis R. Cooper supports additional flock cameras to reduce crime.

Over the past few years, Decatur has experienced an uptick in crime. Cooper spent 32 years in law enforcement at the Illinois Department of Corrections and retired two times from the department. Cooper received on-the-job exposure and experience into the psychology of offenders. This experience makes Dennis R. Cooper a viable candidate for Decatur City Council to address the issue of crime.

Since our population of offenders are getting younger and younger, Cooper has a proven record working with youthful offenders when he was employed at the juvenile facility in Kankakee.

Cooper has both exposure and experience with Decatur City Council since his appointment on August 30, 2021. After he was sworn in, Cooper voiced his position on a matter in the first meeting. Cooper has learned City Council policies and procedures and is ready, willing, and able to work.

Cooper’s most outstanding characteristic is love for his community. Cooper is not a yes-man. Cooper does not go along to get along. Cooper voted “Nay” to closing the drive-ups at the liquor stores at 10 p.m. Cooper deemed it unsafe to have people (perhaps already inebriated) come into liquor stores where there may be only one person working — maybe a female.

In January 2022, the governor issued a state mask mandate law to be enforced. Many did not comply, but Cooper voted “yea” for state mask mandates. Without state mask mandate enforcement, more citizens were at risk — especially the African American community and senior citizens of all races.

Exposure, experience, and compassion—Dennis R. Cooper for Decatur City Council.

Marguerite Walker, Decatur