LETTER: Deny EmberClear plant in Pawnee

In September 2021, the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA) was signed into law. This nation-leading law puts IL on a path to renewable energy, EVs, jobs in the green economy, and healthier communities. Why, then is EmberClear trying to build a new gas plant in Pawnee?

My family lived in Neoga from 2014-2018, a town very similar in size and demographics to Pawnee. A gas plant was built nearby in the early 2000s. The plant promised jobs and tax revenue to the community, including more money for schools and emergency services. Neither of those things materialized. In fact, the school had to pay back all of the money they thought they were gaining from the increased tax revenue -- around a million dollars. The state promised to reimburse them, but as of November 2021 the Neoga School Board has not seen completion of those payments.

This started a fiscal chain reaction in the school district and major cuts had to be made to avoid insolvency: cutting the school day one hour a day for two years, reducing staff including art, ag, and gym, and not replacing teachers as they retired or quit. The district consolidated buildings from three down to two. Morale hit an all time low; these losses were deeply felt in the community and in my own household. The school board members I spoke to said that the gas plant was a major economic disaster for Neoga and hoped that Pawnee would not suffer a similar fate.

We need more future-focused renewable energy jobs, not the fossil fuel jobs of the past. CEJA helps make this future possible. This plant is bad for our kids, our community, and our planet. The IL EPA should deny the permit.

Christina Krost, Mattoon

