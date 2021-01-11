LETTER: Depict events as they unfolded:

I think it is unconscionable that you categorize the mob of seditious racists that attacked and invaded our U.S. Capitol as "protestors". They are far from it.

They are spoiled and privileged and filled with hate and ignorance - and they are throwing a dangerous tantrum over the fact that Trump lost the fair and certified election.

I also object as to way that you try to depict Donald Trump as having conceded and is being a reasonable man -- he is far from it.

These are not opinions. Any sane person can see this truths through the 2020 lens of the insurrection and coup attempt on Jan 6 that Trump incited..

Please at least attempt to depict events as they have actually unfolded.

God Bless the United States -- we need it more than ever.

James Jones, Decatur

