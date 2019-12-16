LETTER: Devalued homes in wind farm area

In May 2019, I purchased land in Christian County and plan to build a home within the next year. At the time, I was unaware of the proposed wind farm and now, I’m concerned. Along with the obnoxious blinking red lights at night and the incessant whirling noise, the biggest issue I have with the proposed wind farm in Christian County is the devaluation of home values. For many people, their home is an investment of their life savings, something to pass along to their kids.

Just this week I heard about a home in Macon County, in the Maroa school district and in the footprint of their wind farm, that I want to share with you. It went from an assessed value in 2017 of $711,333 to an assessed value of $567,036 in 2018. The real story is the actual market value. It was originally listed for $849,000, at the time of contract listed at $600,000 and sold for $450,000.

Obviously, this is a home outside the range of many buyers. It sits on 10 acres and is an 8100 square foot home. But it triggered my curiosity and I’ll be looking for more examples. Most people will not want to buy a nice home in the footprint of a wind farm. If you know about other examples like this, please email info@ProtectChristianCounty.com.